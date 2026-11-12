Axios: U.S. proposed that Russia prepare a new security agreement with Europe

The United States has proposed that Russia draft a new agreement on security issues in Europe.

Axios reported this, citing sources.

According to them, this issue became one of the key topics at the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. Russian representatives said at the meeting that the full-scale war in Ukraine began because former U.S. President Joe Biden did not respond to a letter from Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian leader set out his security concerns.

In response, special envoys of the U.S. president Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed that the Russian side prepare a new draft agreement that would take into account Moscow's concerns and demands in this area.

The document should also contain information on what "symmetrical steps" Russia is ready to take to reduce tensions in relations with European countries.

Witkoff and Kushner emphasized that for a serious discussion of these issues, representatives of Europe must also be brought into the talks.

Earlier, Kushner said that together with Witkoff he would propose to Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on November 12 that European countries be included in trilateral talks on Ukraine.