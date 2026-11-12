The European Union will impose new anti-Russian sanctions on November 16.

This was stated on air on the LCI television channel by Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs at France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On Monday we will adopt new sanctions against Russia," he said, adding that 150 individuals and 50 banks could be included in the sanctions lists. According to Haddad, most of them were proposed by France.

The Russian side has previously repeatedly emphasized that the EU's sanctions policy does not contribute to resolving the Ukrainian conflict.