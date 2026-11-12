Iran's neighbors refuse to close land borders at U.S. demand

Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan have opposed the new U.S. strategy toward Iran, which calls for cutting off the Islamic Republic's overland trade routes.

This is reported by The New York Times.

According to the publication, for several weeks American officials have been trying to get countries neighboring Iran to close their border crossings. However, these states believe that Washington's decision could cause them no less damage than Tehran itself.

On November 7, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the creation of the "Iron Gate" task force. It will work on "preventing the movement of modern weapons systems, dual-use technologies, materials subject to sanctions, and illicit financial flows across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea."