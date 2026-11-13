Declaration on the key principles of European security adopted in Dublin

About 40 European states have adopted a declaration on the key principles of future European security.

The document was agreed upon at the 9th summit of the European Political Community in Dublin, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

«Committed to peace and respect for international law, and in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine and growing threats to stability in Europe, the participating states gathered at the 9th summit of the European Political Community in Dublin consider the strengthening of European security and the protection of their security interests to be their common goal,» the document states.

The countries that signed the declaration reaffirmed their support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and also emphasized the need to provide Kyiv with reliable security guarantees.

The document also notes that the path to peace in Ukraine must be determined together with Kyiv, and that decisions affecting European security must be made with the participation of European states.

«We are preparing to jointly confront the threats looming over our continent, such as drug trafficking, interference, and information manipulation. To work together, plan together, stand together: this is how we build a strong and sovereign Europe,» Macron noted.