Trump intends to "resolve the Cuba issue" before the end of his presidential term

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to "finish resolving the Cuba issue" before the end of his presidential term.

According to him, the American administration is "watching very closely" the situation in the country.

"We're watching the situation very closely, things are very bad. Essentially, it's a failed place, a country, whatever you want to call it," the American leader noted.

Trump also added that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents came from Cuba, "would love to do it."

Answering a question about whether he would approve the use of military force to free Cuba from its longstanding communist regime, the president stated that he "would certainly consider that option."

Source: The Hill