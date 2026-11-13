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Toyota car explodes in Moscow, driver injured

1news Staff12:40 - Today
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Toyota car explodes in Moscow, driver injured

An explosion occurred in a Toyota car in the Chertanovo district in the south of Moscow.

According to Russian media reports, one person was injured — the driver.

The outlets SHOT and Baza claim that the car is registered to journalist Sergei Zavorotny. He is a candidate of historical sciences and previously worked in the apparatus of the State Duma. It is claimed that he works or previously worked as press secretary to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who lives in Russia and supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There is as yet no official confirmation that it was Zavorotny who was injured.

It is reported that the car traveled about 200 meters, after which the explosion occurred. The authorities have not yet commented on it. There are as yet no official reports on the causes of the explosion or the identity of the injured person.

Source: Radio Svoboda

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