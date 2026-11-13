Paris expects up to 60,000 demonstrators at November 14 protests

French authorities expect between 30,000 and 60,000 people at the protest rallies that will take place on Saturday in Paris.

This was reported by the LCI television channel.

According to its information, applications have been filed in the capital for three protest marches at once, which are to begin from the Place de la République. The first rally is organized by representatives of the "Yellow Vests" movement, who are speaking out with various slogans, including against rising prices, while the second will be held by opponents of violence against children. The third rally will bring together those who oppose the adoption by parliament of a law on the presumption of lawful use of weapons by police officers.

The organizers of these demonstrations have declared different routes, which end at the Place de la Nation and the Place de la Bastille. As of now, the Paris police prefecture has not yet approved any of the routes. In addition, analysts at France's Interior Ministry fear possible risks from a security standpoint, since there are no trade union representatives among the organizers. At the same time, the prefecture emphasized that it was precisely the representatives of the "Yellow Vests" who were more open than others to possible proposals from the prefecture to move the demonstration to the outskirts of the city, as has already happened several times amid the authorities' concerns about riots and pogroms.

"The rallies will have a pronounced anti-police character and will raise topics that will attract left-wing radicals. Also, according to intelligence data, the presence of a group of about 600 young people aggressively disposed toward law enforcement agencies is expected," said the channel's correspondent Raphaël Mailloshon.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who spoke earlier on the channel, stated that the authorities expect a total of 50-60 different demonstrations across the country. He did not specify how large the police forces that will be deployed this time to maintain order on city streets will be, promising that he would discuss this with representatives of the security agencies at a meeting during the day.

Source: TASS