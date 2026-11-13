Japarov dismisses Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Ukraine amid scandal

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has, by his decree, relieved Idris Kadyrkulov of his post as the republic's ambassador to Ukraine.

"Idris Kadyrkulov has been relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Ukraine," says a statement from the press service of the Kyrgyz leader on its Telegram channel.

Kadyrkulov had held the post since January 2022.

Earlier, one of the residents complained to Japarov that Kadyrkulov's brother Iskender had bought a collective farm building at one price and resold it to local authorities for many times more, at the same time registering a huge plot of land in his own name — all of this happened when the diplomat was working at the State Committee for National Security (GKNB). The president of Kyrgyzstan promised to take the situation under his control. Later, Idris Kadyrkulov stated that his family had never privatized the collective farm's property.