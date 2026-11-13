 It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO | 1news.az
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It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:45 - Today
It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO

Colette Kress, chief financial officer and executive vice president of the American technology company Nvidia, has been appointed interim chief executive officer following the resignation of company co-founder Jensen Huang.

1news.az reports this citing Nvidia's official statement published on social media.

Colette Kress, who has worked at Nvidia since September 2013, will continue to serve as chief financial officer and executive vice president, combining these duties with the position of interim chief executive officer until a permanent leader is appointed.

It is noted that Nvidia's board of directors has already begun searching for candidates, considering both internal and external contenders.

Huang's resignation came amid a high-profile scandal connected with his personal life and suspicions of possible threats to U.S. national security.

It was previously reported that 63-year-old J. Huang admitted to an extramarital affair and apologized to his family and the company's employees. Particular attention was drawn to reports of his relationship with Chinese entrepreneur Alice Huang (no relation to the head of Nvidia), whom U.S. authorities suspect of ties to Chinese intelligence. According to media reports, this story raised concerns about possible access to confidential information of one of the world's leading manufacturers of artificial intelligence technologies.

The situation developed further after a publication by The New York Times, which reported on J. Huang's alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, the head of Nvidia's healthcare division, who reported directly to him. These reports also raised questions about a possible conflict of interest within the company.

Initially, Nvidia's board of directors expressed confidence in J. Huang and announced an independent investigation. However, after new publications appeared, the company's leadership gathered to discuss his continued tenure in the post. Ultimately, on November 12, J. Huang's resignation was announced.

Let us note that Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and headed the company for 33 years, transforming it from a manufacturer of graphics processors for video games into one of the key players in the global market for artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

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