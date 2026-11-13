 Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news | 1news.az
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Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

The presentation on a number of media resources of news about the creation of working groups on the management of transboundary rivers between Azerbaijan and Armenia using photographs unrelated to the subject of the material is an example of manipulative visual presentation.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by the Media and Communications Council.

The statement also notes: "Such presentation may create in the audience a false impression of the content of the news, the geographical location of the event, and the essence of the cooperation being carried out between the parties.

The repeated dissemination of these same images on other media resources and on social networks creates the grounds for the spread of erroneous perceptions among a wider audience and for the emergence of groundless discussions around the topic.

The Media and Communications Council of Azerbaijan calls on media entities, before publication, to verify the source and location of the filming of materials used in the visual design of news, to ensure that visual materials correspond to the content of the news, and to avoid presentation capable of misleading the audience."

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