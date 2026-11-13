Ex-head of Nvidia summoned to U.S. Senate hearings

Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Tim Scott announced that he had sent former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang an official letter asking him to speak at open hearings on December 3.

The reason was media reports about Huang's alleged romance with a Chinese citizen who is suspected of cooperating with Chinese intelligence.

According to the senator, these reports raise serious concerns regarding U.S. national security and the protection of American technologies of particular value.

"I am requesting that Jensen Huang and Secretary of Commerce Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee," Scott wrote on his page on the social network X.