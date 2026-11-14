Tens of thousands take to the streets in Portugal to protest rising housing prices

Tens of thousands of people took part in protests in more than 30 cities and towns across Portugal, speaking out against the rapid rise in housing prices and rents.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Associated Press.

It is noted that the marches were held under the slogan "We will not let our right to housing be taken away." Participants in the rallies, who included young people and retirees, demanded limits on rent increases, stronger legal protection for tenants against eviction, and an increase in the supply of affordable housing.

Some activists set up camps in the central squares of Lisbon and Porto. Special forces officers with dogs dispersed several groups of demonstrators, which prompted accusations of the use of excessive force.

The protests have been taking place in Portugal over the past several weeks and are inspired by demonstrations that began last month in neighboring Spain over the unaffordability of housing, the AP notes.

According to Eurostat, in 2015–2025 the ratio of housing prices to incomes in Portugal rose by 61% — the highest figure among European Union countries. In addition, rents in the country have increased by 68% since 2020.

The rise in property values is linked, in particular, to the activity of foreign buyers and investment funds, Portugal's popularity among freelancers and retirees, as well as the development of the tourism industry and short-term rentals.

The authorities have announced measures to address the housing crisis, including tax cuts for new construction, restrictions on short-term rentals, and plans to build 145,000 homes. At the same time, the government acknowledges that the results of these measures will not be seen immediately.