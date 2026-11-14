 Court issues ruling against man who extorted money from students through blackmail | 1news.az
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Court issues ruling against man who extorted money from students through blackmail

1news Staff21:53 - Today
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Court issues ruling against man who extorted money from students through blackmail

A man who edited photographs and videos of students, published them on social media, and extorted money through blackmail for their removal has been arrested.

As 1news.az reports citing Qafqazinfo, by the decision of Narimanov District Court judge Gultekin Asadova, a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of four months was chosen against Ilkin Nakhmedov.

Detained during an operation carried out by the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), I. Nakhmedov confessed to what he had done at the court hearing. He stated that he demanded 20, 25, and 30 manats from students for the removal of photographs edited with the help of artificial intelligence programs.

It emerged that the 25-year-old defendant had previously been held criminally liable.

The investigative body charged I. Nakhmedov under Article 182.2.2 (extortion committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years.

Let us note that the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime of the MIA is continuing work to prevent similar and other cybercrimes, as well as to identify persons involved in their commission and bring them to justice.

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