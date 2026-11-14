Potato production in Azerbaijan to exceed 1 million tons in 2030

Potato production in Azerbaijan in 2027 is forecast at 948,000 tons, which is 17.8% less than the forecast for 2026.

As 1news.az reports, these forecasts are set out in the budget package for 2027.

According to the document, in 2028 potato production will amount to 967,000 tons, which is 2% more than the 2027 figure.

In 2029, production of 996,800 tons of potatoes is forecast, and in 2030 – 1,033,200 tons.

Thus, in 2027-2030, potato production in the country will increase by 9%.

Note that according to the forecast for 2026, potato production in the country is expected at the level of 1,153,000 tons.

According to statistics, in 2025 the area sown with potatoes amounted to 44,900 hectares, and the harvest was 924,700 tons.