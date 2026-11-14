Body of 17-year-old student found in dormitory in Baku

The body of a 17-year-old girl has been found in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the incident was recorded today during the day at the dormitory of Azerbaijan Medical University.

According to the information, Elvira Eyyubova (born in 2009), a student of the Faculty of General Medicine, was found dead in the dormitory room where she lived.

The girl's body was discovered by her sister, who lived together with her.

An investigation is being conducted into the incident.