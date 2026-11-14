Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Kamchatka

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has been recorded off the eastern coast of Kamchatka.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The tremors were recorded at 3:27 p.m. Moscow time (4:27 p.m. Baku time - ed.) 161 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The epicenter lay at a depth of 22 km.

No information about casualties or damage has been received.