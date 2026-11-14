A protest against rising prices and a bill on the use of weapons by police is taking place in Paris

A large-scale protest against rising prices, violence against children and a bill concerning the use of weapons by police officers is taking place in the French capital, Paris.

As 1news.az reports with reference to AFP, the march, organized with the coordination of the "Yellow Vests" movement and with the support of youth organizations, trade unions and other movements, is proceeding from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation.

It is reported that the Paris police prefecture granted permission to hold the rally. Representatives of various organizations are taking part in it, including regional branches of the CGT, FSU and FO trade unions, as well as human rights organizations and child protection groups.

The demonstrators are protesting against the rising cost of living, violence against children and adolescents, as well as the bill providing for the recognition as lawful of the use of weapons by law enforcement officers.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across the country on Saturday to ensure security during the rally.

Note that on November 17, separate protests and strikes are planned in France at the call of public service workers' trade unions.