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Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

1news Staff17:45 - Today
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Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

Money and a mobile phone belonging to a passenger were stolen on one of the buses in Baku's Yasamal district.

APA was informed about this by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that as a result of measures carried out by the police, N. Asgarov, previously convicted of a drug-related crime, who committed the robbery, was detained.

During a search, drugs acquired for personal use were also found on him.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, and investigative measures are continuing.

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