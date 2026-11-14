Some state-owned enterprises may be liquidated in Azerbaijan

In order to reduce the burden on the state budget and strengthen financial discipline, it is proposed to consider the issue of liquidating or privatizing some state-owned enterprises.

As Oxu.Az reports, this issue is reflected in the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027."

It is noted that it is advisable to take the necessary measures to improve the financial situation of state-owned enterprises that do not pay dividends, including subsidiaries.

The Chamber of Accounts considers it appropriate to consider the issues of optimization, structural reorganization, liquidation, or privatization of state-owned enterprises that cannot generate income without objective reasons, and that have also continued to remain unprofitable in recent years.