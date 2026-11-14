Lawyer of Ramiz Mehdiyev's daughter arrested

A lawyer has been detained in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports citing Qafqazinfo, Raman Abyshov was detained by officers of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The lawyer, who has been charged with extortion through threats, appeared in court today.

By the judge's decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of four months was chosen against R. Abyshov.

Note that R. Abyshov previously represented the interests of Kamila Aliyeva, the daughter of Ramiz Mehdiyev, who was found guilty of treason and other grave crimes. He defended her rights in matters related to property.