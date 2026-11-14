AFP devotes a report to an Azerbaijani woman deminer and her four-legged helper in Karabakh

The international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) has published a report on the demining of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, telling the story of the work of woman deminer Afsana Bayramova and her service dog named Rocky.

As 1news.az reports, AFP journalists visited the village of Ashagy Abdurrahmanly in the Fuzuli district, where mines and unexploded ordnance continue to hinder the return of internally displaced persons.

One of the protagonists of the article was Afsana Bayramova, who is among the few women deminers in Azerbaijan. Her partner Rocky is a Belgian Malinois shepherd brought from Croatia.

Upon detecting a suspicious smell, the dog stops and sits down, pointing out a potentially dangerous area to the specialists. Each such signal is treated as a possible mine detection.

Bayramova's family comes from the Zangilan district. She explains her decision to become a deminer by her desire to make a personal contribution to the country's restoration.

AFP also cites ANAMA data: since 2020, more than 309,000 hectares of territory have been cleared, and about 69,000 mines and nearly 200,000 unexploded munitions have been neutralized.

Special attention in the report is given to Asif Ahmadov, who in 2020 lost his brother and his leg as a result of mine explosions. Today he works with ANAMA as a volunteer, warning residents and schoolchildren about the danger of mines.

Concluding the article, AFP describes Bayramova's return to the Aghdam district, where she previously took part in the demining of three villages. Now houses are being built there, agriculture is being revived, and people are returning.

It is precisely the opportunity to see peaceful life being restored in the cleared territories that becomes the main result of the deminers' dangerous work.