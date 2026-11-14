 Macron says helping Ukraine means defending France and all of Europe | 1news.az
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Macron says helping Ukraine means defending France and all of Europe

1news Staff23:26 - 14 / 11 / 2026
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Macron says helping Ukraine means defending France and all of Europe

Support for Ukraine has direct significance for the security of France and Europe.

As 1news.az reports, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote about this on the social network X, addressing the country's citizens.

According to him, Paris intends to continue financial and military assistance to Kyiv, as well as to take part in developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself means defending France and the French. If Russia imposes its will on a European country by force, all of Europe will be weakened," he emphasized.

According to the French leader, he does not see Moscow's interest in negotiations, and Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure are aimed at leaving Ukraine without electricity during the winter season, forcing it to accept Russia's terms. In this context, he stated the need to continue military and energy assistance to Kyiv.

The French president named achieving a just and lasting peace as the second priority. He emphasized that Europe must play a full role in this process, since the security of the entire continent depends on its results.

Macron also reported that, on France's initiative, 42 countries approved a declaration on the principles of European security at the summit of the European Political Community in Dublin. In addition, he recalled the work of the "Coalition of the Willing," created to prepare security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to him, the corresponding plan envisages support for the Ukrainian army and the training of multinational forces that could be deployed in the country after a ceasefire. Exercises are currently taking place in Poland, and the next meeting of the coalition's participants is planned in Berlin.

"Ukraine, which has the largest active army in Europe, must play a key role alongside NATO, where it belongs," Macron stated.

He emphasized that Paris's ultimate goal is to ensure a lasting peace for Ukraine and to strengthen Europe's common security system.

Let us note that this statement was made against the backdrop of mass protests in France, at which a number of demonstrators called on the authorities to abandon military support for Ukraine and to direct those funds toward solving domestic problems. According to the latest data, 121 people were detained at Saturday's protests, which gathered 106,000 demonstrators.

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