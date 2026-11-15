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Thousands of students clash with police in Canada - VIDEO

1news Staff00:02 - Today
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Thousands of students clash with police in Canada - VIDEO

In Montreal (Canada), a mass student protest against the high cost of living and insufficient funding for education escalated into clashes with police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas. Three people were detained.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by La Presse Canadienne, citing the city police.

The march began on November 13 at Victoria Square and continued in the city center. Near the Palais des congrès, stones, cans, and pyrotechnics were thrown at police officers, after which security forces began to disperse the demonstrators.

According to police, two participants were detained on suspicion of an armed attack on law enforcement officers, and a third on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Eight cases of damage to buildings and vehicles were recorded. One officer was injured after falling from a bicycle.

The demonstration concluded a five-day student strike in the province of Quebec. The organizers from the CRUES coalition are demanding a reform of the loans and scholarships system, increased funding for colleges and universities, the renovation of academic buildings, and the creation of affordable student residences. In addition, the participants are calling for paid internships. According to the coalition's estimates, 86,054 students across the province took part in the strike on November 13.

One of the participants told journalists that she combines her studies with three jobs, which take up 30 hours a week. At the same time, a mandatory unpaid internship lies ahead of her. "I'm afraid I won't be able to cope anymore," the student admitted.

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