 Bronze medalist of the Russian sambo championship Magomed Davudov shot dead in Dagestan - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Bronze medalist of the Russian sambo championship Magomed Davudov shot dead in Dagestan - VIDEO

1news Staff23:47 - 14 / 11 / 2026
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Bronze medalist of the Russian sambo championship Magomed Davudov shot dead in Dagestan - VIDEO

Vatsilov Davudov, a bronze medalist of the Russian sambo championship, was shot dead in Dagestan near the restaurant "Marrakesh."

This is reported by 1news.az citing the Telegram channel 112.

According to the source, the 31-year-old athlete was in a banquet hall at an event, after which he came out onto the porch of the establishment, where unknown individuals opened fire on him from a passing black Toyota Camry. One of the bullets struck Davudov in the head, as a result of which he died on the way to the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Dagestan told TASS that the security forces later detained a 23-year-old resident of Makhachkala suspected of the killing of the athlete.

"A 23-year-old resident of the city has been detained on suspicion of murdering the athlete on the premises of a banquet hall in Makhachkala," the agency's source said.

According to preliminary information voiced by people close to Davudov, the shooting was the result of a conflict.

Vatsilov Davudov is a Master of Sports of Russia, winner of the 2016 European Judo Cup and a bronze medalist of the 2023 national sambo championship.

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