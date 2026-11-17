The head of the Mongolian state, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has announced his resignation.

"As you all know, over the past month certain criminal groups have been recklessly attacking the honor and the institution of the President of Mongolia, defaming his reputation. The President of Mongolia represents the unity of the people, being the head of the National Security Council and the commander of the armed forces. An attack on the honor of the president means an attack on the honor of the people. I have been slandered and insulted in connection with an incredible and extremely serious crime. For some time I remained silent and observed the situation. However, as a person holding a responsible position, I decided to make this statement today. Everyone is equal before the law. Yesterday, the Democratic Party group expressed the position that the President of Mongolia should resign and that an investigation should be conducted. I agree with this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said at a press conference.

He assured that those who defame his reputation "will be held accountable" and that his "honor will be restored."