167 cybercrime suspects detained in Turkey

As a result of operations against cybercrime carried out by forces of the General Directorate of Security in 12 provinces of Turkey, coordinated by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the chief public prosecutor's offices, 167 suspects were detained.

Of them, 32 people were arrested by the court, 31 were placed under judicial control as a preventive measure, and proceedings are continuing against the rest.

The operations were carried out in the following areas:

"Qualified fraud"

"Illegal gambling"

"Child pornography and online harassment"

"Violation of the Law on Cybersecurity"

"Qualified theft"

The investigation established that the suspects deceived citizens through social networks and phishing sites under the pretext of "high profits," "investments" and "car sales," organized illegal gambling and advertised it. In addition, they stored materials depicting sexual violence against children and carried out unauthorized access to citizens' mobile banking and gaming accounts.

Source: Anadolu