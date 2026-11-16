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Migrants from Europe could be deported to Rwanda

1news Staff18:55 - 16 / 11 / 2026
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Migrants from Europe could be deported to Rwanda

Germany, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, and Austria are promoting an initiative to create migrant deportation centers outside the European Union.

According to available information, Rwanda could become the first location for such a center.

On Monday, the interior ministers of the five countries are set to meet in Vienna. This was reported by the Austrian chancellery, which did not disclose details of the agenda for the talks.

At the same time, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the DR television channel that preparation of the plans for deporting migrants is in its final stage.

Answering a question about the possibility of locating the center in Rwanda, the minister confirmed that this option is being considered. He also said that a press conference would be held later on Monday in Vienna, at which additional information is expected.

The Austrian newspaper Der Standard, citing sources familiar with the course of the negotiations, also reported that it is in Rwanda that the first joint migrant return center is planned to be opened.

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