The Estonian parliament has supported in the first reading a bill proposing that the government close all border crossings on the border with Russia.

This was reported by the state broadcaster ERR.

Thirty-seven deputies voted in favor of the initiative, while two opposed it. In total, 39 parliamentarians took part in the vote, and another 36 did not vote.

Similar bills were submitted to parliament in the spring and fall of last year, but they were not passed at the time.