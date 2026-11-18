Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has explained how Armenia and Azerbaijan intend to cooperate on the issue of using border rivers. The issue, as is known, was discussed at the recent meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Dublin.

In the context of implementing the peace agenda, both countries can and must cooperate, including on the issue of the joint use of the waters of border rivers, Pashinyan said during a government question time in parliament, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"There are rivers that flow through the territory of both countries, there are certain environmental standards and so on. Similar cooperation also takes place with Iran and Turkey," the prime minister recalled.

Pashinyan said that working groups are now being formed with Azerbaijan, but no meetings have been held yet.

Let us note that the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in Dublin on the sidelines of the 9th summit of the European Political Community.