Artificial intelligence is significantly increasing the speed, scale, and complexity of both offensive and defensive operations in cyberspace.

This was stated by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

According to him, AI is changing the situation not only in the field of cybersecurity, but also in matters of national security, on the battlefield, and in trade.

Clayton also noted that AI technologies are changing approaches to doing business, waging war, and fighting terrorism on a daily basis. He said this at hearings of the Homeland Security Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.