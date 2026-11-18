In Baku, 17-year-old Rovshan Asgarov was stabbed. A juvenile local resident has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

As Oxu.Az reports, the incident occurred in the evening in the settlement of Bina in the Khazar district. The victim, born in 2009, was hospitalized with stab wounds.

As a result of investigative and search operations, police detained the suspect, N. Dovletov, born in 2010.

An investigation into the incident is underway.