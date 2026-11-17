During its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ankara intends to initiate the creation of a Joint Development Bank and to simplify border crossing rules at air hubs for citizens of the member countries.

These projects were discussed at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The new plans within the framework of the OTS were announced by the party's deputy chairman, head of the department for relations with Turkic states, Kürşad Zorlu.

Ankara's initiatives envisage the following:

Joint Development Bank: The new financial structure will differ from the existing Turkic Investment Fund. The bank is expected to receive a higher credit rating and greater standing on the international stage, which will make it possible to provide entrepreneurs with new credit lines and financial support. The priority area of financing will be strategic infrastructure projects, primarily the "Middle Corridor," connecting China, the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus with Europe, and the "Development Road," which will link the Persian Gulf with Europe through the territory of Iraq and Turkey.

Separate counters at airports: At Istanbul International Airport, preparations are being completed for the launch of unified counters for citizens of OTS member states. The necessary navigational and information boards have already been produced. After the completion of technical and administrative procedures, citizens of the organization's countries will be able to pass through these points under a simplified procedure.

During the presentation, Zorlu also emphasized that the Turkic world is turning into a global center of attraction, noting the recently increased interest in the OTS's activities on the part of such global players as the United States and Russia.

Source: Sabah