The Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, Alen Simonyan, has made a harsh statement directed at the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

On his Telegram channel, the politician called Ktrich Nersisyan (the secular name of Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians) a "serious threat to national security."

The use of the secular name instead of the church title is a characteristic element of the rhetoric of critics of the current leadership of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. This statement was made against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in relations between Armenia's current authorities and the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The conflict between the Armenian government led by Nikol Pashinyan and the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) headed by Catholicos Garegin has lasted since 2018, as the new authorities initially perceived the upper echelons of the clergy as part of the former political elite.

Relations sharply deteriorated after the defeat in the war in Karabakh, when Etchmiadzin demanded the government's resignation, and the authorities accused the church of interfering in politics and of financial abuses. In the spring of 2024, the protest movement was led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan. According to official Yerevan's position, the clergy's actions constituted an attempted coup d'état, which in 2025 led to the arrests of a number of high-ranking clergymen, while representatives of the AAC and the opposition regarded these cases as "political persecution."

After the parliamentary elections of June 2026, the government officially included the replacement of the head of the AAC and the reform of its charter in its program.