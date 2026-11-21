20th Century Studios will make a sequel to "Home Alone," in which Macaulay Culkin will return.

The film featuring a grown-up Kevin is in the early stages of development, 1news.az writes, citing Deadline.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are serving as screenwriters and producers. Details of the plot are not yet known.

A year ago, Culkin said he would not mind returning to the role of Kevin McCallister in a "Home Alone" sequel. He suggested showing the hero as an adult who is raising a child on his own but does not give him proper attention.

One day the child takes such great offense at his father that he does not let him into the house and sets up traps.

At the same time, the director of "Home Alone," Chris Columbus, has stated that he does not want to reboot the franchise.

"I believe that 'Home Alone' exists as something unique, as a special moment in history that cannot be repeated. I think it is a mistake to try to go back and recreate what we did 35 years ago. I think it is better to leave this project alone," Columbus noted.