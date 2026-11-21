Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that all EU countries will be able to take part in preparing the negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, although eight representatives will be directly present at them.

As 1news.az reports, the Ukrainian leader said this while answering questions from journalists.

According to Zelensky, the participants in the talks from Europe — the E5 countries (France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Germany), the European Council, the European Commission, and NATO — will present a common agenda (a negotiation plan), which will be drawn up in advance together with all the EU countries involved and Ukraine.

"Our strong partners, for example the Baltic states, all of them will discuss the agenda together in close cooperation with Ukraine. And then the selected representatives will present the common European agenda. I believe that Europe's participation is right, because we are part of the EU in the future. The war is continuing in Ukraine and in Europe, therefore Europe must be there," he said.