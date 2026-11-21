In January–October, paid services worth 13 billion 487.2 million manat were provided to the population of Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee, in real terms this indicator grew by 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

Of the total volume of services, 10 billion 202.8 million manat (or 75.6%) accounted for the share of legal entities.

During the reporting period, each resident of the country used paid services worth an average of 1,312.7 manat, which in nominal terms is 154 manat more than the figure for the same period last year.