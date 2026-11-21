A Round 12 match of the Turkish Süper Lig took place between Galatasaray and Samsunspor.

According to 1news.az, the game was played at RAMS Park in Istanbul and ended in a 2–1 win for the hosts.

In the 4th minute, Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira put his team ahead. In the 53rd minute, winger Yunus Akgün doubled the Istanbul club's lead. In the 57th minute, Samsunspor forward Mohamed Bayo pulled one goal back.

Galatasaray sit first in the Turkish league standings with 31 points from 12 matches, holding a 6-point lead over second-placed Trabzonspor. Samsunspor are second from bottom in 17th place, with just seven points collected.