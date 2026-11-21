The United States is working on a larger truce between Moscow and Kyiv following the success of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Ukraine's Kherson region.

As 1news.az reports, U.S. President Donald Trump said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has done a good job in relations between Ukraine and Russia.

"It was wonderful. It was a truce. People were evacuated from cities and towns, which probably saved their lives. Now we are doing a larger version of this," Trump noted.

At the same time, he did not specify whether this refers to a ceasefire along the entire front or to an expansion of local truces.