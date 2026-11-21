At least 4 people were killed and about 35 injured as a result of an explosion of a gas pipeline supplying a power plant in Iraq's southern province of Basra.

As 1news.az reports citing the INA agency, this was stated by Deputy Governor of the province Maher al-Amiri.

According to him, the incident occurred in the morning. He also announced the creation of an investigative commission to determine the circumstances and causes of the incident. For its part, Iraq's Ministry of Health reported 46 victims, including 2 fatalities in that number.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ali Wahib held an emergency meeting in connection with the incident and ordered urgent measures to be taken to repair the damage at the power plant. He emphasized that "the safety of citizens and personnel is the highest priority," and called for strengthening security measures, determining the causes of the accident, as well as ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the power system.