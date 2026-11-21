Hungarian authorities have confiscated property worth 9 billion forints (24 million euros) from former National Development Minister Miklós Seszták, who is suspected of corruption.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar on social media.

"Hungary's National Investigation Bureau has seized property worth 9 billion forints belonging to Miklós Seszták, a former minister in Viktor Orbán's government, on suspicion of committing a corruption offense. His house and car dealership have also been confiscated," the prime minister noted.

Hungary's Asset Recovery and Protection Office reported in mid-November that it had found almost 18 million euros in cash in a forest and at various real estate properties as part of the investigation into Seszták's case.