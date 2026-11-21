A sixth wave of protests against the high cost of living took place in France today, drawing fewer participants than the previous ones.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Le Parisien, this follows from a statement by the French Interior Ministry.

It is noted that representatives of the "yellow vests" movement, trade unions, and youth organizations took part in the demonstrations.

According to the ministry, by 2:00 p.m. about 2,200 people were taking part in the rallies across the country, not counting Paris. A total of 44 events were recorded, and seven people were detained. The ministry noted that the current mobilization is markedly smaller than the previous protests: on October 17, 72,600 people took to the streets, on October 24 — 46,000, on October 31 — 17,000, on November 7 — 7,000, and on November 14 — 9,800.

In Paris, a column of protesters marched from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation. The demonstration proceeded calmly, with a helicopter monitoring events from the air. At the same time, participants chanted anti-police slogans.

In Lyon, where demonstrations were banned in a significant part of the city center, isolated clashes occurred and police used tear gas. The main column, meanwhile, moved along an authorized route in the seventh arrondissement.

Manon Moret, general secretary of the student union Unef, said that young people are facing growing instability and are forced to choose between paying for housing, medical care, and buying food. She called for an increase in housing benefits and scholarships, as well as for expanding the number of places at higher education institutions.

Against the backdrop of the declining scale of the protests, the trade unions have focused their efforts on preparing a nationwide strike scheduled for December 1.