Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying for the 21st round of the Formula 1 championship — the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As 1news.az reports, he completed the lap in 1 minute 33.893 seconds.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second, and Antonelli's teammate George Russell was third.

However, the Italian will start the main race from sixth position: he received a five-place grid penalty for replacing power unit components.

As a reminder, in early November Antonelli became the champion of the current Formula 1 season ahead of schedule.