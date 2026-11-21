Azerbaijani mixed martial arts fighter Tahir Abdullaev defeated Australian Jake Matthews in the welterweight division on the preliminary card of the UFC Fight Night 294 tournament in Doha.

According to 1news.az, the fight lasted all three rounds, after which the judges awarded the victory to the Azerbaijani athlete by unanimous decision with scores of 30:27, 30:27, and 29:28.

It should be noted that this was T. Abdullaev's second fight in the UFC. In his first bout within the promotion, which took place in Baku, he won by stoppage in the third round over Jeferson Nascimento.