A court in Ganja has sentenced a woman who evaded paying alimony for the support of her own child.

As 1news.az reports, Huseyn Namazov married in 2011, and in 2014 the couple had a child. In 2019 the marriage was dissolved, and by court decision alimony in the amount of 220 manats was collected monthly from the father until the child turned 18. The total amount of payments was set at 28,800 manats. However, H. Namazov came to an agreement with his ex-wife and, taking inflation into account, paid her 40,000 manats. Since the sum was paid in full, the Executive Department for the city of Sumgayit terminated the proceedings on this writ of execution.

In 2022, H. Namazov learned that the psychological condition of his young son had deteriorated and applied to the Kapaz District Court of the city of Ganja with a demand to take the child away from the mother and transfer him into his own custody. The court granted the claim — the child was taken from the mother and handed over to the father. In addition, the father demanded the return of the unspent part of the previously paid alimony.

By court decision, from 2023 the woman was obligated to pay 220 manats in alimony monthly to the father until the child comes of age. The court also ruled to recover from her 31,382 manats — the unspent part of the previously paid 40,000 manats. However, the woman evaded compliance with the court decision. H. Namazov again applied to the court demanding that she be held liable.

By the verdict of the Ganja City Court, the woman was sentenced to 1 year and 9 months of restriction of freedom with the use of an electronic bracelet.