A yellow warning has been issued for November 22 in several regions of Azerbaijan due to an expected intensification of the wind.

As reported by the National Hydrometeorology Service, a westerly wind is expected in Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Barda, Terter, Goychay, Aghdash, Ujar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Gobustan, Ganja, Naftalan, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkesan, Gadabay, Kalbajar, Lachin, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Lerik, and Yardimli.

According to the yellow warning level, the wind speed will reach 13.9–20.7 m/s.