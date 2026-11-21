A nationwide referendum on the rules governing exports of locally produced weapons will be held in Switzerland on November 29.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Bloomberg agency.

During the referendum, voters will decide whether countries purchasing Swiss-made weapons will be able to re-export them without obtaining permission from Bern.

They will also vote on whether Switzerland will be able to export weapons to European Union member states, countries of the European Free Trade Association, the United States and Canada, etc.

The Swiss Federal Council previously supported the easing of export rules proposed by parliament.

According to the latest polls, the level of support for easing the restrictions stands at 49%, while 46% of citizens oppose it.