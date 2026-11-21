Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not rule out the return of Oksana Markarova to the post of ambassador in Washington.

As 1news.az reports citing Ukrainian media, Zelensky said this during an online briefing.

According to him, other possible candidates under consideration include Yulia Svyrydenko, Serhiy Kyslytsya, Dmytro Kuleba, Pavlo Klimkin and the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

"I am waiting for the final report from Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha on ambassadors in various countries, and there will be some changes there and, certainly, there will be a decision on Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. Not only in the United States, but in key countries there may also be some changes. Can Oksana Markarova become ambassador? Her level is sufficient, possibly. Besides Oksana, as I have already said, former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko could also become ambassador to the United States. Serhiy Kyslytsya also has a high level. In addition, Dmytro Kuleba could become ambassador to the United States. Klimkin also raises no doubts for me. I think the level of our current Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha also corresponds to such tasks," the head of state said.