Ilham Aliyev: I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam
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Footage from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech at an official dinner in Hanoi, hosted on behalf of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly, has been published on the president's social media accounts.
As 1news.az reports, the post states:
"I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam."
I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam. https://t.co/aO46lFbEpk — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) November 21, 2026
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