Azerbaijan and Vietnam have included among the priorities of their strategic partnership long-term agreements on supplies of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and support for organizing direct flights.

As 1news.az reports, these areas are set out in a joint statement adopted on November 21 during the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam. The document was adopted by Ilham Aliyev and the President of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

The parties intend to strengthen ties in the oil and gas industry, expand cooperation in the supply of energy resources, and seek long-term agreements on such supplies. The document also provides for the development of trade and investment, improving the effectiveness of bilateral economic cooperation mechanisms, and expanding interaction in the mining and aluminum industries.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam plan to facilitate market access for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, as well as to support the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies. Among the priorities are joint programs in the fields of climate change, environmental protection, and green development.

Cooperation between the two countries in the aforementioned areas should be assessed as a result of the growing role of both Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the world. It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev specifically addressed this issue during the expanded-format meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"Today Vietnam is an important international actor, playing a significant role not only in your region but also on a global scale.

The rapid socio-economic development of your country is known throughout the world. A favorable investment climate attracts many companies from various parts of the world," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

The parties intend to exchange experience in the field of rail, road, air, and maritime transport and to develop cooperation using the Trans-Caspian route. Support for organizing direct flights is intended to increase trade turnover and tourist flow, as well as to expand contacts between the residents of the two countries. In the field of education and culture, scholarships for students of both countries, joint research, regular academic exchanges, and the holding of culture days are planned.

In this context, To Lam's remarks at the meeting with the Azerbaijani leader about elevating interstate relations to the level of a strategic partnership are important in terms of determining the direction of future ties.

"Elevating relations to the level of a strategic partnership in May 2025 is a historic milestone that opens a new page in our bilateral relations. An important task facing both countries at all levels and in all spheres is to diversify the content of our cooperation, transforming it into concrete programs, projects, and achievements that will bring substantial benefits to our peoples," the Vietnamese president noted.

The statement provides for the continuation of mutual high-level visits, the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the exploration of opportunities for creating new mechanisms of interaction between the relevant agencies. The parties intend to develop cooperation in the defense sphere and to strengthen the coordination of law enforcement agencies in combating transnational crime, human trafficking, illegal drug trafficking, and cybercrime.

Baku and Hanoi intend to expand coordination and provide each other with support within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The document also notes the development of Azerbaijan's ties with ASEAN and its member states.

"Once again, I congratulate you on the successful holding of the CICA Summit this year. I hope that during our bilateral talks today we will be able to openly discuss the means and ways of continuing to implement the agreements reached in the future and of further developing cooperation in all areas," To Lam said, speaking about multilateral international cooperation.

The President of Azerbaijan, in turn, emphasized the importance of interaction with Vietnam on international platforms.

"Our cooperation covers many areas. We are very glad that close interaction has been established between our countries in the international arena, and we are grateful for the high-level participation of the Vietnamese side in the CICA Summit," Ilham Aliyev said.

It should be noted that diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1992. The heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership of May 7, 2025. The document emphasizes that respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law lies at the foundation of bilateral relations.

SOURCE: Report