Authorities in the U.S. state of Virginia have recorded the death of a young child from measles, the first such death in the state in nearly half a century.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a message from the state's Department of Health.

According to the local press, this is the first case of a person dying from measles in the state since 1978. State authorities noted that out of respect for the family's privacy, they will not provide further information about the child. They also warned that cases of the dangerous disease have been recorded in a number of districts of Virginia.

According to current statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of November 19, 5,838 cases of measles had been registered in the country. That is 426 cases more than a week earlier. They were recorded in 45 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and New York City.

In mid-November, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had stripped the United States of its status as a country in which endemic transmission of measles has been eliminated.